16. Microbial Genetics
Methods of Inducing Mutations
2:21 minutes
Problem 15.13a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Acquired antibiotic resistance can include all of the following except:
a. altering an enzyme that a given drug may target.
b. making endospores.
c. altering a point of entry for a drug.
d. making enzymes that inactivate a drug.
e. increasing the number of efflux pumps that are active in a cell.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice