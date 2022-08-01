Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication

in this video we're going to continue to talk about animal viruses and animal virus infections by focusing specifically on RNA virus synthesis and replication. And so the majority of RNA viruses that have an RNA genome are going to replicate in the cytoplasm of the host cell. And so RNA virus synthesis and replication is actually going to require a very specific enzyme, a viral RNA, a prelim a race that is often referred to as a replicates enzyme. And so this replicates enzyme is an RN, a dependent RNA polyamorous, which means that this is an enzyme that uses RNA as a template to synthesize new RNA molecules. And so really this replicates enzyme uses RNA to build more RNA. And so we'll be able to see how replicates is used by RNA viruses as we move forward in our course to talk about the synthesis and replication of plus single stranded RNA, the synthesis and replication of minus single stranded RNA and then the synthesis and replication of double stranded RNA it. And so I'll see you all in our next video

