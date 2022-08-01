Replication of (-) Single Strand RNA Viruses

in this video we're going to talk more details about the synthesis and replication of minus single stranded RNA viruses or minus S. S. RNA viruses. Now first we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that minus S. S. R. N. A. Unlike Plus S. S. R. N. A. Cannot be directly translated, recall that it's only the Plus Ss RNA or the M. RNA that can be directly translated. And so the minus S. S. RNA once again cannot be directly translated. However it can be used as a template to synthesize A Plus S. S. RNA molecule or an M. RNA molecule and that is going to require the function of the replicates enzyme to use the minus S. S. RNA as a template to build a plus SSR in it. However, since the minus S. S. RNA cannot be translated to make the replicates ends on this means that the replicates enzyme must actually enter into the host cell during the initial viral infection. And so this is very different than what we saw with the plus Ss RNA viruses. Because recall from our last lesson video with Plus Ss RNA viruses, the replicates enzyme does not enter during the initial viral infection. However, with minus S. S. RNA viruses, the replicates enzyme must enter during the initial viral infection. And so if we take a look at our image down below which you'll notice is on the far left hand side we're showing you the minus S. S. R. N. A viral genome. And what you'll notice about the minus S. S. RNA viral genome is that it cannot be directly translated. And so that means that the replicates enzyme must enter, the replicates enzyme must enter during the initial viral infection. And this replicates enzyme that enters during the initial viral infection. That replicates can use the minus S. S. RNA genome as a template to produce a Plus S. S. RNA molecule. Which recall is really just the messenger RNA that can be translated. And so this newly synthesized plus S. S. R. N. A. Can either be translated to make viral proteins or it can be used as a template by the replicates enzyme. To replicate the minus S. S. RNA genome. And so what you'll notice is by taking a look at our image down below is that the replicates enzyme that enters during the initial viral infection can use the minus S. S. RNA template uh to build a complimentary plus S. S. R. N. A. Which once again is really just the same thing as the messenger RNA. Or the MRNA. And the MRNA we know can be translated directly. And so you can see translation can lead to the synthesis of viral proteins including the viral replicates enzyme. And the plus Ss RNA once again can be used as a template by the replicates enzyme to replicate the original genome. The minus S. S. RNA genome. And so here what we have is once again the minus S. S. RNA genome being replicated. And so what's really important to note is that after the synthesis of viral proteins and the replication of the original viral genome these components need to assemble with one another. And what's really important is that when the new viral particles assemble, it's important that the replicates enzyme is packaged with the minus S. S. RNA genome inside of the virus. And this will allow the replicates enzyme to be present during the initial viral infection, which is critical for minus S. S. RNA viruses. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the synthesis and replication of minus single stranded RNA viruses or minus S. S. RNA viruses. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

