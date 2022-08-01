in this video we're going to talk more details about the synthesis and replication of double stranded RNA viruses or D. S. RNA viruses. Now we don't typically think of RNA as being a double stranded molecule. However in some cases some viruses can have a double stranded RNA genome. And so first we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that the double stranded RNA genome is going to have a plus or coding strand as well as a minus or non coding template strand. And so this plus minus double stranded RNA genome is a double stranded RNA molecule and double stranded RNA molecules cannot be directly translated. However, the double stranded RNA molecule can act as a template to make, okay, Mhm. Plus S. S. R. N. A. And recall that this plus S. R. N. A. Is the same exact thing as the messenger RNA. And the messenger RNA we know can be directly translated. Now using the double stranded RNA. To make Plus S. S. R. N. A. Is going to require the function of the replicates enzyme, the RNA dependent RNA preliminaries. And so because the double stranded RNA molecule cannot be directly translated, it's somewhat similar to the minus S. S. RNA. And so what this means is that the replicates enzyme must enter with the plus minus double stranded RNA genome as part of the initial viral infection. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side notice we're showing you the double stranded the plus minus double stranded RNA genome. And this plus minus double stranded RNA genome cannot be directly translated. And so what that means is that the replicates enzyme, which in this image is shown here as this purple structure. These purple structures. The replicates enzymes must enter during the initial viral infection and so they must be present initially. And so the replicates enzymes that are present initially. They can use the plus minus double stranded RNA genome as a template to make plus S. S. R. N. A. And once again the plus S. R. N. A. Is the same exact thing as the messenger RNA. And so the messenger RNA. Or this plus S. S. RNA we know can be translated directly to make viral proteins or the plus as as RNA can be used to replicate the original double stranded RNA genome and that is going to require the function of the replicates enzyme. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the double stranded RNA genome here can be used as a template by the replicating enzyme to make plus S. S. R. N. A. And again this plus S. S. R. N. A. Is going to be the same thing as the messenger RNA. And so it can be used directly in the process of translation to synthesize viral proteins including the viral replicates ends on and also the plus S. S. RNA or the messenger RNA here can also be used as a template by the replicates to replicate the original genome, which is the plus minus our double stranded RNA genome. And so once again upon assembly of these proteins, viral proteins and viral genome. The replicates enzyme must once again be packaged into the viral the virus in order for the replicates enzyme to be present during the initial viral infection. And so this year concludes our brief introduction here to the synthesis and replication of double stranded RNA or DNA. RNA viruses, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

