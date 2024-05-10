18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
Problem 13.4a
Which of the following would be the first step in the biosynthesis of a virus with reverse transcriptase?
a. A complementary strand of RNA must be synthesized.
b. Double-stranded RNA must be synthesized.
c. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from an RNA template.
d. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from a DNA template.
e. none of the above
Verified Solution
