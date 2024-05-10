18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
Problem 13.2a
The molecule serving as mRNA can be incorporated in the newly synthesized virus
capsids of all of the following except
a. + strand RNA picornaviruses.
b. + strand RNA togaviruses.
c. strand RNA rhabdoviruses.
d. double-stranded RNA reoviruses.
e. Rotavirus.
