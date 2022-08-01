Replication of (+) Single Strand RNA (ssRNA) Viruses

in this video we're going to talk more details about the synthesis and replication of plus single stranded RNA. Or plus Ss. RNA viruses. And so first we need to recall that the plus S. S. RNA or the plus single stranded RNA is really just a normal messenger or M. R. N. A molecule as we've discussed it in so many of our previous lesson videos. And so that means that this messenger RNA can be directly translated by a host cell's ribosomes to form those viral proteins. And so what you can see is down below in our image on the left hand side over here we're showing you A Plus S. S. RNA molecule which recall is the same exact thing as a messenger RNA A. And M. RNA. And so because the Mrna is the viruses genome it's able to be directly translated to form viral proteins. And so these viral proteins that are translated include the enzyme replicates. And so this viral replication enzyme is able to use the PLUS S. S. RNA. The messenger RNA as a template to make multiple copies of a complimentary minus S. S. R. N. A molecule. And so notice here we're showing you that the PLUS S. S. RNA is used to make a complementary strand of minus S. S. R. N. A. And then the replicates enzyme once again can function to use the minus S. S. RNA molecules as a template to replicate the plus Ss RNA genomes. And so what you'll notice here is that the replicates enzyme is able to use the complimentary minus S. S. R. N. A. To build more plus S. S. R. N. A. And again this is what is needed to replicate the original genome to make more copies of that original genome. And so what's important to note is that the replicates enzyme actually does not enter during the initial viral infection. And so notice that the replicates enzyme is nowhere to be found over here on the left hand side. Instead this replicates enzyme is only going to be translated after entry into the cell. And so the replicates enzyme is only going to be translated after the plus S. S. R. N. A. Has entered into the cell. And then this translated replicates enzyme can be used to make minus S. S. RNA. Which can be used by the replication to make more plus S. S. R. N. A. And so once again recall that this replicates is an RNA dependent RNA polymerase. Which means that it can use RNA to build more RNA. And once again it can use the minus S. S. RNA. To build more RNA. And so that is what is needed to replicate these RNA genomes. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the synthesis and replication of plus single stranded RNA or plus Ss. RNA viruses. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and then learn about the synthesis and replication of minus single stranded RNA as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

