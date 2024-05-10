18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
A virus with RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
a. synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
b. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from an RNA template.
c. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from a DNA template.
d. transcribes mRNA from DNA.
e. none of the above
