19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to Inflammation
2:02 minutes
Problem 18.5a
A positive tuberculin skin test indicates that a patient not immunized against tuberculosis __________.
a. is free of tuberculosis
b. is shedding Mycobacterium
c. has been exposed to tuberculosis antigens
d. is susceptible to tuberculosis
e. is resistant to tuberculosis
