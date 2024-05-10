Put the number of the type of immune system hypersensitivity in the blank next to each manifestation. Each of the four types may be used more than once or not at all. If the manifestation is not an immune hypersensitivity, put zero in the blank.





1. Acute anaphylaxis

2. Allergic contact dermatitis

3. Systemic lupus erythematosus

4. Allograft rejection

5. AIDS

6. Graft-versus-host disease

7. Milk allergy

8. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

9. Asthma

10. Hay fever





I. Type I hypersensitivity

II. Type II hypersensitivity

III. Type III hypersensitivity

IV. Type IV hypersensitivity

0. Not a hypersensitivity