21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 15.10a
Which of the following statements is true?
a. The primary goal of a pathogen is to kill its host.
b. Evolution selects for the most virulent pathogens.
c. A successful pathogen doesn't kill its host before it is transmitted.
d. A successful pathogen never kills its host.
