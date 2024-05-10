21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 14.3a
Which of the following statements is false?
a. E. coli never causes disease.
b. E. coli provides vitamin K for its host.
c. E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans.
d. A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea.
