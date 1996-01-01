Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?
21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Briefly describe the procedures and positive results of the tuberculin test and what is indicated by a positive test.
Use the following choices to answer questions 9 and 10:
a. C. trachomatis
b. E. coli
c. Mycobacterium hominis
d. S. saprophyticus
The most common cause of cystitis
The water used to prepare intravenous solutions in a hospital contained endotoxins. Infection control personnel performed plate counts to find the source of the bacteria. Their results:
<IMAGE>
All of the following conclusions about the bacteria can be drawn except which one?
a. They were present as a biofilm in the pipes.
b. They are gram-negative.
c. They come from fecal contamination.
d. They come from the city water supply.
e. none of the above
Match the following: <IMAGE>
Fill in the blanks:Pili, fimbriae, and sialic acid binding factors are examples of ________, which are virulence factors that allow pathogens to ________ host tissues––an essential early step in pathogenesis. In contrast, flagella, collagenases, and coagulases tend to act as ________, which help pathogens spread deeper into host tissues.
Which of the following is false regarding biofilms? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They tend to consist of one species of microbe.
b. They are platforms on which pathogens may adhere.
c. They form on indwelling devices.
d. They may harbor pathogens.
e. They can form on natural and manufactured surfaces.
What three main options can a pathogen pursue following adhesion?
Which of the following can lead to pneumonia? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Viruses
b. Bacteria
c. Fungi
d. All of the above
Select the FALSE statement:
a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.
b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.
c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.
d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.
Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.
b. streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.
c. failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.
d. streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.
e. not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.
From the following list, select all of the diseases that antibiotics do not directly cure. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Hanta pulmonary syndrome
b. Streptococcus pneumoniae
c. Colds
d. Influenza
e. Haemophilus influenzae
f. COVID-19
g. Legionellosis
h. Tularemia
Give two reasons why the bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine is not routinely recommended in the United States to prevent tuberculosis.
Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?
a. Herpes simplex 1 virus
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c, Measles virus
d. Varicella-zoster virus
e. Papilloma virus
Indicate the true statements, and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. The most common viruses that cause human respiratory system infections are cold viruses.
b. Viruses can be treated with antibiotics.
c. People who have been exposed to cold and/or wet conditions are statistically more likely to develop a cold.
d. Many respiratory illnesses that are not caused by influenza viruses have flu-like symptoms.
e. The flu vaccine is not recommended for children under 2 years of age.
f. Pneumonia is a rare healthcare-acquired infection.