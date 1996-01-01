Which of the following is not true of cholera?
a. The causative agent lives naturally in marine water.
b. There is an effective vaccine for cholera.
c. Strain 01 El Tor has been responsible for several pandemics.
d. Rice-water stool is a symptom.
The most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis in the United States is
a. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
b. Campylobacter jejuni
c. Helicobacter pylori
d. Vibrio cholerae
Label the following stages and structures of the chlamydia life cycle: elementary body, endocytosis, vesicle, host cell, inclusion body, reticulate body. For B–D, indicate how many hours have typically transpired since infection. <IMAGE>
All of the following are phases of bacterial pathogenesis except which of these answers?
During the Covid-19 pandemic, individuals around the world were advised to wear masks covering their nose and mouth. Why is this medical advice important for decreasing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus?