The ID₅₀ for Campylobacter sp. is 500 cells; the ID₅₀ for Cryptosporidium sp. is 100 cells. Which of the following statements is false?

a. Both microbes are pathogens.

b. Both microbes produce infections in 50% of the inoculated hosts.

c. Campylobacter is more virulent than Cryptosporidium.

d. Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium are equally virulent; they cause infections in the same number of test animals.

e. Cryptosporidium infections are acquired more easily than Campylobacter infections.