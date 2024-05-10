21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
4:35 minutes
Problem 15.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The ID₅₀ for Campylobacter sp. is 500 cells; the ID₅₀ for Cryptosporidium sp. is 100 cells. Which of the following statements is false?
a. Both microbes are pathogens.
b. Both microbes produce infections in 50% of the inoculated hosts.
c. Campylobacter is more virulent than Cryptosporidium.
d. Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium are equally virulent; they cause infections in the same number of test animals.
e. Cryptosporidium infections are acquired more easily than Campylobacter infections.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos