21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
2:19 minutes
Problem 10.12a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is false regarding biofilms? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They tend to consist of one species of microbe.
b. They are platforms on which pathogens may adhere.
c. They form on indwelling devices.
d. They may harbor pathogens.
e. They can form on natural and manufactured surfaces.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos