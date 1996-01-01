Identify the viral family causing or implicated in each of the following diseases. A viral family name may be used more than once.
1. ____ Chickenpox
2. ____ Smallpox
3. ____ Cowpox
4. ____ Molluscum contagiosum
5. ____ HHV-1 infection
6. ____ Whitlow
7. ____ Shingles
8. ____ Burkitt's lymphoma
9. ____ Infectious mononucleosis
10. ____ Chronic fatigue syndrome
11. ____ Cytomegalovirus infection
12. ____ Genital warts
13. ____ Roseola
14. ____ Plantar warts
15. ____ Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy
16. ____ Common cold
17. ____ Hepatitis B
18. ____ Fifth disease
A. Poxviridae
B. Herpesviridae
C. Papillomaviridae
D. Adenoviridae
E. Hepadnaviridae
F. Parvoviridae
G. Polyomaviridae