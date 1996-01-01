Which of the following conditions is NOT considered a sign of infection?
A
Swelling
B
Fever
C
Pain
D
Redness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the common signs of infection. Typically, infection signs include redness, swelling, pain, and fever, which are part of the body's inflammatory response to pathogens.
Step 2: Review each option given: Swelling, Fever, Pain, and Redness. Identify which of these are classic signs of infection.
Step 3: Recall that swelling, redness, and pain are local signs caused by increased blood flow and immune cell activity at the infection site, while fever is a systemic sign indicating the body's response to infection.
Step 4: Analyze the problem statement carefully. It states that the correct answer is 'Pain' as NOT a sign of infection, which contradicts common knowledge since pain is usually a sign of infection.
Step 5: Conclude that the problem might be testing understanding of signs versus symptoms or could be a trick question. Typically, pain is considered a sign of infection, so verify the context or definitions used in your course materials.
