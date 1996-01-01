Use the following choices to answer questions 7 through 9.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. virus
Nothing is seen in microscopic examination of a scraping from the patient’s rash.
Use the following choices to answer questions 7 through 9.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. virus
Microscopic examination of the patient’s ulcer reveals 10μm ovoid cells.
Use the following choices to answer questions 7 through 9.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. virus
Microscopic examination of scrapings from the patient’s rash shows gram-negative rods.
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. leading infectious cause of blindness—Chlamydia
b. chickenpox—shingles
c. HSV-1—encephalitis
d. Buruli ulcer—stomach acid
e. none of the above
DRAW IT On the following figure, show the sites of the following infections: impetigo, folliculitis, acne, warts, shingles, sporotrichosis, pediculosis.
<IMAGE>
Complete the following table of epidemiology.
<IMAGE>
Before 2005, why was a test for antibodies against rubella required for females under age 50 before issuing a marriage license?
Identify the diseases based on the symptoms in the following chart.
<IMAGE>
What complications can occur from HSV-1 infections?
A patient exhibits inflammatory skin lesions that itch intensely. Microscopic examination of skin scrapings reveals an eight-legged arthropod. What is your diagnosis? How is the disease treated? What would you conclude if you saw a six-legged arthropod?
Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.
The girl’s disease was
a. rubella.
b. candidiasis.
c. dermatomycosis.
d. a cold sore.
e. none of the above
Provide the following information on poliomyelitis: etiology, method of transmission, symptoms, prevention. Why aren’t the Salk and Sabin vaccines considered treatments for poliomyelitis?
Which of the following does not have an animal reservoir or vector?
a. listeriosis
b. cryptococcosis
c. amebic meningoencephalitis
d. rabies
e. African trypanosomiasis
Compare and contrast epidemic typhus, endemic murine typhus, and tickborne typhus.
Complete the following table. <IMAGE>