21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
1:55 minutes
Problem 21.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.
The girl’s disease was
a. rubella.
b. candidiasis.
c. dermatomycosis.
d. a cold sore.
e. none of the above
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?