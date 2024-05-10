Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.





The girl’s disease was

a. rubella.

b. candidiasis.

c. dermatomycosis.

d. a cold sore.

e. none of the above