Adaptive Immunity Can Damage the Host

in this video, we're going to briefly discuss how adaptive immunity can also sometimes cause unintentional damage to the host. And so in addition to innate immune responses such as inflammation, adaptive immune responses can sometimes also lead to accidental damage to the host. And so, for example, antibody antigen complexes, which uh is just basically a complex that consists of an antibody binding to its specific antigen can form during an immune response. And sometimes those antibody antigen complexes may not be detected or eliminated by fabio sites. And so sometimes they can build up or collect in specific types of organs, such as the kidneys, or specific types of joints. And so when these antibody antigen complexes build up and collect and specific organs, they can lead to unintentional damage. So they can damage capillaries in the kidneys that are called glomeruli lie and that can result in kidney failure, which is basically the kidney Lowell no longer functions the way that it should. And so in addition to antibody antigen complexes leading to unintentional damage. Certain types of infections also result in production of antibodies that bind to surface proteins of self cells. And so this is when antibodies are binding to our own self cells. And so recall that antibodies that bind to our own self cells can cause autoimmune diseases where our adaptive immune system uh starts to target our own healthy self cells. And so down below, we're just showing you an example of how adaptive immunity can also cause unintentional damage to the host. And so notice over here we're showing you our kidneys. This is an image a cartoon image of our kidneys and so notice that the cartoon image of our kidney here is saying, stay away from me, you are hurting me. And they're saying that to the antibody antigen complex. So this is the antibody antigen complex. And so notice that the antibody is going to be this y shaped protein here and the anti gin are gonna be these little blue molecules at the tip and so these can sometimes build up and cause damage. And so notice over here, on the right hand side, we're showing you the kidney and we're showing you these antigen antibody complexes building up in the kidney tissues and the build up of the antigen antibody antigen complexes can sometimes settle on the kidneys and again cause kidney damage, leading the kidney failure. And so again, this is just a brief lesson talking about how and sometimes in some cases the adaptive immune system can cause unintentional accidental damage to the host. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward. So, I'll see you on our next video

