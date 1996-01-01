Intro to Immune Response Damage

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on how the immune response can sometimes cause unintentional damage to the host. And so once again an immediate and overwhelming immune response which is intended to protect us and eliminate pathogens can sometimes have unintended or accidental damaging effects to host tissues. And so the immune response in our body can actually be compared to a sprinkler system in a building. And so we'll be able to make that comparison down below in our image in order to better understand the accidental or unintended damaging effects of immunity. And so what you'll notice is on the left hand side of our image over here, Dr clutches sitting at his office doing some important work on his computer when he suddenly notices his favorite textbooks have caught on fire. And so the fire here represents the damage from the pathogen or injury. And so notice dr clark is saying, oh no a fire and notice that this fire here is creating a signal. And so the pathogens would also create signals that can be detected by our immune system which is being represented as the sprinkler system here and so upon detecting the signals of the pathogen upon detecting the signals of the fire, the sprinkler system or our immune system can take action. And so what you'll notice here is that although the sprinkler system is designed to eliminate the fire, eliminate the pathogen, um it may also cause unintended damage. And so here the sprinkler system is causing unintended damage to dr clutches, electrical equipment and all of his hard work on his computer and his light bulb is now going to be damaged. And so you can see the unintended damages all over here. And of course the pathogen has been eliminated, which is great. And again, this is all due to the effects of the immune response. And so our immune response can be like this in some scenarios, although it is intended to eliminate pathogens and some circumstances, and overwhelming or an inappropriate immune response can lead to unintended damaging effects. And so we'll get to talk more about this idea of how the immune response can sometimes lead to unintended or accidental damage uh as we move forward in our course. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to this, and I'll see you all in our next video.

