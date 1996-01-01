Inflammatory Response Can damage the Host

in this video, we're going to talk a little bit about how the inflammatory response can sometimes cause damage to the host. And so once again, an inflammatory response can sometimes cause unintended accidental damage to the host in multiple ways. And so recall from our previous lesson videos where we covered inflammation in more detail that during inflammation neutrophils and other fake ascetic cells like macrophages can be recruited to the site of infection. And so when a fake acidic cell such as the macrophages, shone down below in this image, when it performs fabio psychosis and brings in uh microbes and it starts to destroy and break down these microbes and then it releases those microbes a lot of times when it releases the end product, there could be several different types of chemicals, bacterial enzymes, toxins, perhaps exa toxins that can be released uh and perhaps endo toxins as well that can be released. And these released substances, as you can see in this image could potentially cause damage to the surrounding tissues. And so in this image you can see here, we're showing you bacterial enzymes or bacterial toxins again being released and this released um substances can cause damage. And so this uh damage here is associated with the inflammatory response because these macrophages are recruited to the site of infection during the inflammatory response. And so uh inflammation specifically in the lungs can actually cause the capillaries of the lungs to leak fluids and those fluids can collect and build up over time and can interfere with oxygen uh carbon dioxide gas exchange basically interfering with the function of the lungs and affecting your ability to breathe. And so if we take a look at this image down below, uh notice that we're showing a person's lungs here and we're showing you that these lungs are indeed infected lungs and these infected lungs uh may undergo inflammation. And so inflammation in the lungs can lead to a liquid build up in the lungs as you see here. And this liquid build up in the lungs uh that is due to inflammation, um can inhibit oxygen carbon dioxide gas exchange. And so this inhibited oxygen. Carbon dioxide gas exchange can um interfere with your ability to breathe. And so the oxygen carbon dioxide exchange can be inhibited and that can inhibit the function of your lungs. And that could be of course very dangerous. And so this could be something that occurs as a result of bacterial pneumonia. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on how the inflammatory response can cause damage to the host unintentionally, um again through performing its normal function but then releasing chemicals bacterial enzymes or toxins that can cause damage to the surrounding tissues. So we'll be able to learn more about this and get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

