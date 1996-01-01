Skip to main content
Microbiology21. Principles of DiseaseStages of Infectious Disease Progression
Most individuals become infected with varicella zoster virus (VZV) during childhood which results in a disease commonly known as chicken pox. After the individual recovers from chicken pox the virus remains dormant in their body. This virus will commonly re-emerge when the individual reaches an advanced age and cause a disease commonly known as shingles. The shingles disease is what stage in the disease progression of the varicella zoster virus?

