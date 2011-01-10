Times and dates of Bob's symptoms of disease:

January 7th:Bob is scratched and bitten by a stray dog.

January 9th:The stray dog is found dead. Animal control finds that the dog has Yersinia pestis (bubonic plague).

January 10th:Bob has fever, chills, and vomiting.

January 11th:Bob is hospitalized with diarrhea & has swollen lymph nodes. Doctors find Bob is infected with Yersinia pestis and give him antibiotics.

January 21st:Bob's vitals return to normal and he is released from the hospital.

Identify the prodromal period for Bob's case of the bubonic plague: