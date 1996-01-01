Chronic & Latent Infection Disease Progression

in this video, we're going to discuss chronic and latent infectious disease progression. And so in our last lesson video recall that we talked about the progression of an acute infectious disease or a short term infectious disease that may only last a few days up to maybe a few weeks. However, here we're going to introduce the progression of a chronic infectious disease. And a chronic infectious disease is a long term infectious disease that may last up to several years and potentially even the entire lifespan of the host. And so the progression of a chronic or long term infectious disease is actually characterized by a period of prolonged illness or a prolonged period of illness. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you a graph that's showing you the number of infectious agents on the Y axis and the amount of time that progresses on the X axis. And one thing to notice is that the chronic infection uh is going to have a progression where it starts off with an incubation period um similar to the acute infection, where um it's a period of time period between the introduction of the pathogen and the onset of signs and symptoms. There may be a pro drama period which is going to be characterized by early vague symptoms like discomfort and headaches. And then there is the period of illness. And notice that the period of illness for a chronic infection is going to be prolonged. And so notice that it may be prolonged so so much that they're not, there is not a convalescence or recovery period um, after the prolonged illness. And so um, notice here that the number of infectious agents can remain relatively high throughout this entire period of prolonged illness and the period of prolonged illness may not necessarily have. Uh the patient may not have severe signs and symptoms. They may still be asymptomatic, but the number of infectious agents is still going to be relatively high. Now, on the other hand, the progression of a latent infectious disease, which a latent infectious diseases, a reoccurring infectious disease is characterized by periods of latency and a period of resurgence. And so recall from some of our previous lesson videos that we've discussed latent infections before, specifically when we discussed viruses. And so recall that latency is a state where an infection is going to be in a dormant or inactive or hidden state. And so the number of infectious agents is going to drastically decrease and it may appear that the infectious agent is completely gone. However, it's not gone. It's just an a dormant, inactive or hidden state. And so after the period of latency, there can be a period of resurgence when there is a latent infectious disease and the period of resurgence is going to be a period after the latent state where the infectious agent may reactivate or return and begin to replicate once again. And so if we take a look at our graph over here on the right hand side, which you'll notice is that we have again the same stages of the progression, including the incubation period, the parade roman period, the period of illness, the period of decline, a period of convalescence and then notice that for a latent infection, there's going to be a period of latency. And in this period of latency noticed that the number of infectious agents is very, very low, perhaps at non detectable levels. And after this period of latency, which may last up, you know, different amounts of time. It could last up to several years, potentially in some cases, um, there can be a period of resurgence and the period of resurgence would allow the infectious agent to replicate once again and research and basically um return and begin to replicate once again and that again can lead to signs and symptoms arising once again. And so this year concludes our brief discussion on chronic and latent infectious disease progression and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts