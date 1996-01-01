in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the stages of infectious disease progression. And so the progression of an acute infectious disease or a short term infectious disease actually involves a series of five stages that the host may experience. And so notice down below, we have numbered the five stages of an acute infectious disease. And notice that below that we have a graph showing you once again the progression of an acute infectious disease. And on this graph, on the Y axis we have the number of infectious agents being tracked and on the X axis, what we have is the time as the infectious disease progresses. And so if we take a look at our very first stage of the progression of an acute infectious disease, what we have is the incubation period and the incubation period is a specific time period between the initial introduction and replication of the pathogen and when the very first signs and symptoms may start to arise. And so this incubation period can take days, weeks or even years depending on several different factors, including the growth rate of the pathogen, the hosts conditions, including the host's immune system and the number of infectious agents that the host is exposed to. And so if we take a look at our image down below at this graph, notice that the incubation period is over here on the far far left of our graph, and it represents a specific time period between the very initial introduction of the pathogen and the time where signs and symptoms may start to arise and so that leads us to the parade rommel period. So notice that the number of infectious agents in the incubation period is going to be relatively low. Now, the second stage of the progression of an acute infectious disease is going to be the prod rommel period. And so the drama period is actually uh an occasional period that is going to only arise in some certain circumstances. Ah And so that's why we have that. It is an occasional period. Uh and it is defined by early and vague symptoms such as perhaps malaise, which is discomfort uh and or headaches. And so what you'll notice is that the proud roman period is right here in this specific region of the graph. And again, the proud roman period is going to proceed to the period of illness which is the third a stage. And so taking a look at the third stage, the period of illness as its name implies. This is going to be a period where a person may experience the strongest signs and symptoms of the disease. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the period of illness is this region that you see right here. And so labeling this is the period of illness, notice we have the most severe signs and symptoms and notice that the number of infectious agents is drastically increasing in this region right here. And the infectious agent is replicating and causing these signs and symptoms. Now, the fourth stage of the progression of an acute infectious disease is going to be the period of decline. And as its name implies, this is going to be where a specific time period where the signs and symptoms are going to start to decline or start to go away. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that this period of decline is right here in this region of our graph and in the period of decline, noticed that the number of infectious agents is starting to decrease. And so the signs and symptoms are also going to start to decrease over time. Now the fifth and final stage of the progression of an acute infectious disease is the period of convalescence and this is going to be the specific period of recovery and recuperation where the host is actually going to eliminate the pathogen and make a full recovery. And so the host immune, the host's immune system may still be weak during the period of convalescence as it is recovering. And so that means that it is still susceptible to developing secondary infections even in the period of convalescence. And so if we take a look at our graph down below, notice that the period of convalescence is this very, very last region of our graph and notice that the number of infectious agents is relatively low and the pathogen is being eliminated. And so the host is able to go through a recovery period. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the progression of an acute or short term infectious disease. And as we move forward, we'll be able to talk about the progression of other types of infectious diseases. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts