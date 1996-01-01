Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Microbiology21. Principles of DiseaseStages of Infectious Disease Progression
Multiple Choice

Individuals infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) begin to show flu-like symptoms 2-4 weeks after infection. During this period, HIV is rapidly multiplying in the body. HIV will continue to slowly multiply within infected individuals for the remainder of their lives (although this can be lessened with antiretroviral therapy). HIV is an example of what type of disease?

116
5:36m

Watch next

Master Stages of Infectious Disease Progression with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
05:36
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
Jason Amores Sumpter
292
1
05:14
Chronic & Latent Infection Disease Progression
Jason Amores Sumpter
154
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.