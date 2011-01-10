Skip to main content
Microbiology21. Principles of DiseaseStages of Infectious Disease Progression
Times and dates of Bob's symptoms of disease: 

  • January 7th:Bob is scratched and bitten by a stray dog.    
  • January 9th:The stray dog is found dead. Animal control finds that the dog has Yersinia pestis (bubonic plague). 
  • January 10th:Bob has fever, chills, and vomiting. 
  • January 11th:Bob is hospitalized with diarrhea & has swollen lymph nodes. 
    • Doctors find Bob is infected with Yersinia pestis and give him antibiotics. 
  • January 21st:Bob's vitals return to normal and he is released from the hospital. 

Identify the incubation period for Bob's case of the bubonic plague:

