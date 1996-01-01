The sporogonic phase of Plasmodium occurs in ___________ .
a. red blood cells
b. liver cells
c. schizonts
d. Anopheles mosquitoes
Trophozoite-cyst conversion is vital to the life of __________
a. Balantidium
b. Entamoeba
c. Giardia
d, all of the above
The patient in room 519 exhibits yellowing skin and eyes, and it is suspected among the nursing staff that the diagnosis will be some kind of viral hepatitis. Make a chart of five kinds of hepatitis mentioned in this chapter, the infecting pathogen, how the patient might have become infected, and the relative degree of seriousness.
Why are there more cases of West Nile virus encephalitis in summer than in winter of every year?
Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?
a. incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence
b. incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence
c. prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence
d. convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline
List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.
Describe three modes of disease transmission.
Describe the parenteral route of infection.
Describe transovarian transmission of a pathogen.
Which of the following diseases would be least likely in rural areas of the United States?
a. epidemic typhus
b. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
c. murine typhus
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
Which of the following organisms is transmitted via sexual contact?
a. Treponema pallidum endemicum
b. Treponema pallidum pertenue
c. Treponema pallidum pallidum
d. Treponema carateum
During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?
a. primary syphilis
b. secondary syphilis
c. tertiary syphilis
d. all of the above
Match the pathogen with the listed vector responsible for transmitting it to humans.
Rickettsia typhi
Rickettsia prowazekii
Rickettsia rickettsii
Orientia tsutsugamushi
Ehrlichia chaffeensis
Borrelia burgdorferi
___ Borrelia recurrentis
Anaplasma phagocytophilum
A. Rat flea
B. Body louse
C. Hard tick
D. Mite
E. Soft tick
Subcutaneous infections tend to be acquired through
a. inhalation and remain localized
b. inhalation and become systemic
c. trauma and remain localized
d. trauma and become systemic
Label the successive stages of skin lesions as exemplified by smallpox.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
e. <IMAGE>
f. <IMAGE>