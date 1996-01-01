Textbook Question
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.
457
views
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Relapse of fungal diseases is common in AIDS patients.
Tapeworms are generally transmitted via.
a. consumption of an intermediate host
b. consumption of the definitive host
c. vectors such as mosquitoes
d. consumption of adult tapeworms