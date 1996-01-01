Fill in the following table: <IMAGE>
21. Principles of Disease
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
On the following figure, identify the portal of entry of H. influenzae, C. tetani, botulinum toxin, M. leprae, poliovirus, Lyssavirus, arboviruses, and Acanthamoeba. <IMAGE>
Outline the procedures for treating rabies after exposure. Outline the procedures for preventing rabies prior to exposure. What is the reason for the differences in the procedures?
Provide evidence that Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is caused by a transmissible agent.
This organism causes meningitis and is transmitted mainly by the inhalation of dried, contaminated bird droppings. Infections are treated with amphotericin B and flucytosine.
Which of the following is false?
a. Only puncture wounds by rusty nails result in tetanus.
b. Rabies is seldom found in rodents (e.g., rats, mice).
c. Polio is transmitted by the fecal-oral route.
d. Arboviral encephalitis is rather common in the United States.
e. All of the above are true.
Which of the following is true regarding tropism? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It is the preference of a pathogen for a given tissue.
b. It is constant for a given microbe.
c. It limits a pathogen to infecting only one host.
d. It is determined by portal of entry.
e. It is independent of host factors.
Which of the following is false regarding toxemia? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It can be caused by bacteria or fungi.
b. It is localized in the patient’s body.
c. It can be caused by endotoxins.
d. It can be caused by exotoxins.
e. Some forms are vaccine preventable.
Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:
Invade tissues and obtain nutrients
Adhere to host tissues
Enter the host
Exit the host
Evade immune defenses
List the three stages of pertussis, and provide some general characteristics of each stage.
A patient you are assessing reports an increase in vaginal discharge that has a foul odor, but she does not report other symptoms. The patient has been in a monogamous relationship for 3 years. Which of the following would be the most useful for this patient? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Evaluate her urine for increased white blood cells.
b. Perform a Gram stain on the vaginal discharge.
c. Run a pregnancy test.
d. Test for an STI.
e. Perform a whiff test.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Candida albicans generally causes localized opportunistic infections but can become systemic, particularly in the immunocompetent.
Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________
a. miracidia
b. metacercaria
c. bradyzoite
d. amastigote
In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. liver phase
b. erythrocytic cycle
c. sporogonic phase
d. amastigote cycle
The immature fluke stages that infect snail intermediate hosts are called __________.
a. metacercariae
b. cercariae
c. cysticerci
d. miracidia