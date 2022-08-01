in this video, we're going to continue to talk about light microscopes that increase contrast by focusing briefly on phase contrast microscopy. And so phase contrast microscopes are microscopes that will make cells and their debt structures appear darker than the grayish background that they tend to create. And so in many phase contrast microscope images, you'll find that the background is going to be a grayish color and the cells and they're dead structures will appear darker. However, there are some variations in these phase contrast microscopes that do not necessarily create grey backgrounds and so that is not necessarily what defines the phase contrast microscopes. Instead, what defines these phase contrast microscope is the complex special optic devices that they use that once again are very complex and beyond the scope of this course. And so really, um what you can know about these special optic devices is that they increase the differences and how different substances and surroundings refract light differently. And so ultimately different substances and surroundings will refract light differently from each other naturally. However, those differences may be small sometimes, but these special optic devices can increase those differences to make the difference is much larger between the two and ultimately that can help to increase contrast. And so these phase contrast microscopes can be excellent for enhancing the contrast of internal details an unstained living cells. And so that's one of the advantages of the phase contrast microscope is that there's usually no staining procedure that's required and you're able to visualize living cells. Also, phase contrast microscopes can help to reveal cell structures that may not otherwise be able to be visualized using a normal bright field microscope. And so these phase contrast microscopes do have advantages. So down below, in our example, we're showing you some example images of from a phase contrast microscope. And so with these phase contrast microscopy images noticed that many in many cases the backgrounds are going to be grayish and the cells and the cell structures will tend to appear darker. However, once again, there are some variations in these phase contrast microscope and they do not always create grey backgrounds. Uh and once again, what classifies all these phase contrast microscopes um Together is the complex special optic devices that they used. But down below here, what we're showing you is an image from mu core ressam Asus or reason moses mold here. We're showing you an image from claudio philosopher of banteay, anna fungus. Here we're showing you an image of florida's Austria's fungus spores And here we're showing you an image of sacrifices services yeast. And so ultimately what you can take here from phase contrast microscopy is that it is one of the microscopes that's going to help increase contrast and be of an alternative use too bright field microscopes. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to phase contrast microscopy, and we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

