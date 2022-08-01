in this video, we're going to talk briefly about dark field microscopy. And so dark field microscopy is basically the opposite of bright field microscopy because instead of observing a dark specimen against a light or bright background, dark field microscopy observes a bright specimen against a dark background. And so the dark field is referring to the dark background that's present. Now. Dark field microscopy microscopes use a special mechanism that will direct the light at a at a certain angle so that only light scattered by the specimen is observed. And so notice down below, we're showing you some images of dark field microscopy where again, the field is referring to the background and so notice that all of these images shows organisms that are brighter against a dark background. And that's really the main idea here with the dark field microscopy is the dark background. And so here we're showing you valve box arias algae against a dark background than we have assorted dia tom algae against the dark background. Shigella dysentery. a bacteria against the dark background and micro story um Canis fungus against a dark background. And so dark field microscopy really can help to improve the contrast and so notice that the contrast in all of these images is really, really good. And so it's very easy to distinguish the specimen from its background. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to dark field microscopy, and we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

