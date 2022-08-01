So now that we've introduced bright field microscopes in this video we're going to talk about light microscopes that increase contrast and so recall from our previous lesson videos that one of the drawbacks of bright field light microscopy is visualizing unstained transparent organisms and that's due to really really poor contrast that's associated with that. Now sometimes staining cells with dyes can help to increase contrast and in those cases the bright field light microscope can be used. However sometimes these staining dyes can also kill cells or distort the features of those cells and that may be something that the scientist is not interested in doing. And so in those cases bright field light microscopy is not going to be the best solution. But thankfully there are other special types of light microscopes that can help to improve contrast when visualizing unstained cells. And so some of these microscopes include dark field microscopes instead of break field microscopes, phase contrast microscopes and D. I. C. Microscopes or differential interference contrast microscopes. And so as we move forward in our course we're going to talk a little bit about each of these three different types of light microscopes that increase contrast and so notice down below we have our map of the lesson or our outline of the lesson on light microscopy. And as we mentioned we're going to be following this map by following the left most branches first. And so we've already talked about the bright field microscopes and our previous lesson videos. So that part is done with. Now we are moving on to the light microscopes that increase contrast which once again includes dark field microscopes, phase contrast microscopes and differential interference contrast microscopes or D. I. C. Microscopes. And so that's what we're going to be focusing on as we move forward. And then later after we finish those we'll move on to the light microscopes that detect fluorescence which are the ones that are over here. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to light microscopes that increase contrast. And once again we'll talk about the dark field microscope first and then we'll move on to the phase contrast and D. I. C. Microscopes. So I'll see you all in our next video.

