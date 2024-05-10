9. Microscopes
Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast
Problem 4.7a
Which of the following types of microscopes produces a three- dimensional image with a shadowed appearance?
a. simple microscope
b. differential interference contrast microscope
c. fluorescence microscope
d. transmission electron microscope
