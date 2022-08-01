Differential Interference Contrast (DIC) Microscopy

in this video, we're going to talk briefly about differential interference contrast microscopes or D. I. C. Microscopes. And so D. I. C microscopes are going to create very detailed, highly contrasting three dimensional or three D. Images of live specimens. And so in terms of the special optic devices that they use, those special optic devices are similar to the special optic devices used in phase contrast microscopy. However, the main differences between the two is that the D. I. C microscopes are going to be adding contrasting colors And they're going to be creating three d. images. And so the three D. Images is really one of the biggest takeaways that you can take from these D. I. C. Microscopes. And so notice that we have this three dimensional cube shown over here. To help remind you that the differential interference contrast microscopy or D. I. C. Microscopes will create these three dimensional images. And so you can see that the images themselves do appear uh in somewhat of a third dimension. You can see, especially in this one here, how it appears to be kind of coming off of the surface. And that seems to be the case in all of these images. And so here we have an image of Clostridium algae, pina, lara, dia tom algae, paramecium called adam and pedestrian algae over here and so once again, this year is going to be one of the microscopes that helps to increase contrast, allowing for very detailed, highly contrasting three dimensional images of live specimens. So we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course as well. So, I'll see you all in our next video.

