in this video, we're going to talk more details about general transcription factors. And so recall from our last lesson video that general transcription factors are called general transcription factors because they're required for the transcription of every gene in the genome of all jeans and so their general, because they are applied for all jeans. Now, general transcription factors are important for recruiting RNA preliminaries to the promoter region of a gene. And so, of course, when RNA polymerase is recruited to the promoter region, then transcription can proceed. Now what we haven't yet discussed is that the transcription initiation complex, which is commonly abbreviated as just T. I C, is really just the entire complex of all general transcription factors and the RNA preliminaries complex together. And so the transcription. All of the general transcription factors, along with the RNA preliminaries, come together to form the transcription initiation complex or the T. I C. And there is a specific sequence associated with eukaryotic organisms called the ta ta box, and the Tata box is literally just a sequence of A's and tease, or Adnan's and thigh means that repeat and is located in the promoter that recruits the t I see the transcription initiation complex. And so the Tata box is important for recruiting general transcription factors as well as the RNA polemics. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice again, we're showing you how general transcription factors will bind to the Tata box and the promoter and recruit RNA polymerase for transcription. And so notice again, over here on the left hand side, we're showing you this miniature map of our lesson and we're focused on transcription here, transcription all control, and part of that includes general transcription factors. And so notice again, we're showing you the DNA here and notice that within the promoter of the DNA, we have a specific region right here that has the t a t a repeats, and this is specifically the Tata box. And the Tata box is important for recruiting general transcription factors. And so these general transcription factors are represented as these little yellow structures that you see right here. And so the general transcription factors will bind to the Tata box within the promoter region and after the general transcription factors bind those general transcription factors are important for recruiting RNA preliminaries, allowing RNA polymerase to bind to the promoter region. And so once the RNA polymerase is bound to the Tata box within the promoter region, along with all of the general transcription factors, this is what we refer to as the transcription initiation complex or the T. I. C. And so, at this point, transcription can proceed and start to transcribe the coding sequence. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to general transcription factors, and as we move forward, we'll be able to compare this to specific transcription factors, which we'll talk about in our next video, so I'll see you all there.

