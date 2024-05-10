16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
Regulatory segments of DNA that function to increase transcription levels in eukaryotes are called:
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly describes the primary difference between enhancers and proximal control elements?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT true regarding the differences of transcription in eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about transcription factors is incorrect:
Multiple Choice
In a eukaryote, transcription factors called activators may stimulate gene expression by binding to DNA sites called __________.
Multiple Choice
Dioxin, produced as a by-product of various industrial chemical processes, is suspected of causing cancer and birth defects in animals and humans. It apparently acts by entering cells and binding to specific proteins, which then enter the nucleus and alter the pattern of gene expression. Therefore, dioxin acts by mimicking the action of __________.
Multiple Choice
A high rate of gene transcription in eukaryotic cells is usually dependent on __________.
Textbook Question
Which of these statements about enhancers is correct? a. They contain a unique base sequence called a TATA box. b. They are located only in 5′ untranslated regions. c. They are located only in introns. d. They are found both upstream and downstream from the transcription start site and are functional in any orientation.
Textbook Question
In eukaryotes, what allows only certain genes to be expressed in different types of cells?
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the items in each pair: (c) general transcription factors and sigma.
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the items in each pair: (a) enhancers and the E. coli CAP binding site
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the items in each pair: (b) promoter-proximal elements and the operator of the lac operon
Textbook Question
The Hawaiian bobtail squid (Euprymna scolopes) is able to glow from luminescent Vibrio fischeri bacteria held in its light organs. As it swims at night near the ocean surface, it adjusts the amount of light visible to predators below to match the light from the stars and moon. Predators have difficulty seeing the illuminated squid against the night sky. The bacteria glow in response to a molecule that regulates expression of genes involved in light-producing chemical reactions. The regulator controls production of the genes' mRNA. Therefore, the light-producing genes are under a. transcriptional control. b. translational control. c. post-translational control. d. negative control.
