Multiple Choice
How many moles of ethylene glycol, C2H6O2, must be added to 1,000 g of water to form a solution that has a freezing point of – 10ºC?
An ethylene glycol solution contains 28.3 g of ethylene glycol, C2H6O2 in 97.2 mL of water. Calculate the freezing point of the solution. The density of water 1.00 g/mL.
When 825 g of an unknown is dissolved in 3.45 L of water, the freezing point of the solution is decreased by 2.89ºC. Assuming that the unknown compound is a non-electrolyte, calculate its molar mass.