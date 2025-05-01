Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dissociation of Acids Dissociation refers to the process by which an acid separates into its constituent ions in solution. In the case of trichloroacetic acid, it partially dissociates into hydrogen ions (H⁺) and trichloroacetate ions (CCl₃CO₂⁻). Understanding the extent of dissociation is crucial for calculating the concentration of ions in solution, which directly affects properties like freezing point.

Colligative Properties Colligative properties are physical properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles rather than their identity. Freezing point depression is one such property, where the presence of solute particles lowers the freezing point of a solvent. The formula for freezing point depression states that the change in freezing point is proportional to the molality of the solute particles in the solution.