Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
Problem 95
Textbook Question
Many compounds are only partially dissociated into ions in aqueous solution. Trichloroacetic acid (CCl₃CO₂H), for instance, is partially dissociated in water according to the equationCCl₃CO₂H (aq) → H⁺ (aq) + CCl₃CO₂⁻ (aq)For a solution prepared by dissolving 1.00 mol of trichloroacetic acid in 1.00 kg of water, 36.0% of the trichloroacetic acid dissociates to form H⁺ and CCl₃CO₂⁻ ions.What is the freezing point of this solution? (The freezing point of 1 kg of water is lowered 1.86 °C for each mole of solute particles.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial amount of trichloroacetic acid: 1.00 mol.
Calculate the amount of trichloroacetic acid that dissociates: 36.0% of 1.00 mol.
Determine the moles of ions produced: Each mole of dissociated trichloroacetic acid produces 1 mole of H⁺ and 1 mole of CCl₃CO₂⁻.
Calculate the total moles of solute particles in the solution: sum of undissociated trichloroacetic acid and the ions produced.
Use the freezing point depression formula: ΔT_f = i \, K_f \, m, where i is the van't Hoff factor (number of particles the solute dissociates into), K_f is the freezing point depression constant (1.86 °C kg/mol for water), and m is the molality of the solution.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dissociation of Acids
Dissociation refers to the process by which an acid separates into its constituent ions in solution. In the case of trichloroacetic acid, it partially dissociates into hydrogen ions (H⁺) and trichloroacetate ions (CCl₃CO₂⁻). Understanding the extent of dissociation is crucial for calculating the concentration of ions in solution, which directly affects properties like freezing point.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Acid and Base Strength Concept 1
Colligative Properties
Colligative properties are physical properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles rather than their identity. Freezing point depression is one such property, where the presence of solute particles lowers the freezing point of a solvent. The formula for freezing point depression states that the change in freezing point is proportional to the molality of the solute particles in the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:27
The Colligative Properties Concept 3
Molality and Freezing Point Depression
Molality is a measure of the concentration of a solute in a solution, defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. In this scenario, the freezing point of the solution can be calculated using the formula ΔTf = i * Kf * m, where 'i' is the van 't Hoff factor (number of particles the solute dissociates into), 'Kf' is the freezing point depression constant, and 'm' is the molality of the solution. For trichloroacetic acid, the calculation involves determining the effective number of particles based on the degree of dissociation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:
Freezing Point Depression Concept 1
Watch next
Master Freezing Point Depression Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice