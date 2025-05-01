Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solubility: Temperature Effect
Problem 87
Textbook Question
Potassium nitrate has a solubility of 32 g of KNO₃ in 100. g of H₂O at 20 °C. Determine if each of the following forms an unsaturated or saturated solution at 20 °C: (9.3)a. adding 32 g of KNO₃ to 200. g of H₂O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the solubility of potassium nitrate (KNO₃) at 20 °C, which is 32 g per 100 g of water.
Determine the amount of water in the given scenario, which is 200 g.
Calculate the maximum amount of KNO₃ that can dissolve in 200 g of water by using the solubility ratio: (32 g KNO₃ / 100 g H₂O) * 200 g H₂O.
Compare the calculated maximum amount of KNO₃ that can dissolve in 200 g of water with the given amount of KNO₃, which is 32 g.
If the given amount of KNO₃ is less than or equal to the calculated maximum amount, the solution is unsaturated; if it is more, the solution is saturated.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solubility
Solubility is the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a given quantity of solvent at a specific temperature. For potassium nitrate (KNO₃), its solubility at 20 °C is 32 g per 100 g of water. This means that if you exceed this amount in a given volume of water, the solution will become saturated, and any additional solute will not dissolve.
Saturated vs. Unsaturated Solutions
A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of solute that can dissolve at a given temperature, while an unsaturated solution can still dissolve more solute. In this case, if you add 32 g of KNO₃ to 200 g of H₂O, you need to determine if the resulting solution can still dissolve more KNO₃ or if it has reached saturation.
Concentration Calculations
To determine whether the solution is saturated or unsaturated, you can calculate the concentration of KNO₃ in the water. Since the solubility is 32 g per 100 g of water, for 200 g of water, the maximum amount of KNO₃ that can dissolve is 64 g. Therefore, adding 32 g to 200 g of water results in an unsaturated solution, as it is below the saturation point.
