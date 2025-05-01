Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility Solubility is the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a given quantity of solvent at a specific temperature. For potassium nitrate (KNO₃), its solubility at 20 °C is 32 g per 100 g of water. This means that if you exceed this amount in a given volume of water, the solution will become saturated, and any additional solute will not dissolve. Recommended video: Guided course 00:28 00:28 Solubility Rules

Saturated vs. Unsaturated Solutions A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of solute that can dissolve at a given temperature, while an unsaturated solution can still dissolve more solute. In this case, if you add 32 g of KNO₃ to 200 g of H₂O, you need to determine if the resulting solution can still dissolve more KNO₃ or if it has reached saturation. Recommended video: Guided course 01:39 01:39 Solutions