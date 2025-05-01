Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solubility: Temperature Effect
Problem 23
Textbook Question
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:c. A uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney does not cause gout.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of solute that can dissolve at a given temperature, while an unsaturated solution contains less solute than the maximum amount that can dissolve.
Identify the context: The problem mentions uric acid concentration in the kidney and its relation to causing gout.
Recognize that if a solution does not cause gout, it implies that the concentration of uric acid is below the level that would lead to crystallization or saturation.
Conclude that since the uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL does not cause gout, it suggests that the solution is unsaturated.
Therefore, the uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney refers to an unsaturated solution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Saturated Solution
A saturated solution is one in which the maximum amount of solute has been dissolved in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. Beyond this point, any additional solute will not dissolve and will remain as a solid. In the context of uric acid, a saturated solution would indicate that the concentration of uric acid exceeds the solubility limit, potentially leading to the formation of crystals and conditions like gout.
Unsaturated Solution
An unsaturated solution is one that contains less solute than the maximum amount that can be dissolved in the solvent at a specific temperature and pressure. This means that more solute can still be added and will dissolve. In the case of uric acid at a concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL, if this level is below the solubility limit, the solution is considered unsaturated, which is why it does not cause gout.
Gout and Uric Acid
Gout is a form of arthritis characterized by sudden and severe pain, redness, and swelling in the joints, often caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals. Uric acid is a waste product formed from the breakdown of purines, and when its concentration in the blood exceeds the solubility limit, it can crystallize in joints, leading to gout. Understanding the relationship between uric acid concentration and its solubility is crucial for assessing the risk of developing gout.
