Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saturated Solution A saturated solution is one in which the maximum amount of solute has been dissolved in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. Beyond this point, any additional solute will not dissolve and will remain as a solid. In the context of uric acid, a saturated solution would indicate that the concentration of uric acid exceeds the solubility limit, potentially leading to the formation of crystals and conditions like gout. Recommended video: Guided course 01:39 01:39 Solutions

Unsaturated Solution An unsaturated solution is one that contains less solute than the maximum amount that can be dissolved in the solvent at a specific temperature and pressure. This means that more solute can still be added and will dissolve. In the case of uric acid at a concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL, if this level is below the solubility limit, the solution is considered unsaturated, which is why it does not cause gout. Recommended video: Guided course 01:39 01:39 Solutions