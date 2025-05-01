Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saturated Solution A saturated solution is one in which the maximum amount of solute has been dissolved in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. In this state, any additional solute added will not dissolve and may remain as solid crystals. This equilibrium between dissolved solute and undissolved solute is a key characteristic of saturated solutions.

Unsaturated Solution An unsaturated solution is one that contains less solute than the maximum amount that can be dissolved in the solvent at a specific temperature and pressure. In this case, if more solute is added, it will continue to dissolve until the solution reaches saturation. This indicates that the solution has the capacity to dissolve additional solute.