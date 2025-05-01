Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solubility: Temperature Effect
Problem 23
Textbook Question
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:a. A crystal added to a solution does not change in size.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of solute that can dissolve at a given temperature, while an unsaturated solution can still dissolve more solute.
Consider the scenario: A crystal added to a solution does not change in size.
Analyze the situation: If the solution were unsaturated, the crystal would dissolve, indicating that more solute can be accommodated.
Since the crystal does not change in size, it suggests that the solution cannot dissolve any more solute.
Conclude that the solution is saturated, as it has reached its maximum solute capacity at the given conditions.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Saturated Solution
A saturated solution is one in which the maximum amount of solute has been dissolved in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. In this state, any additional solute added will not dissolve and may remain as solid crystals. This equilibrium between dissolved solute and undissolved solute is a key characteristic of saturated solutions.
Recommended video:
Unsaturated Solution
An unsaturated solution is one that contains less solute than the maximum amount that can be dissolved in the solvent at a specific temperature and pressure. In this case, if more solute is added, it will continue to dissolve until the solution reaches saturation. This indicates that the solution has the capacity to dissolve additional solute.
Recommended video:
Equilibrium in Solutions
Equilibrium in solutions refers to the state where the rate of dissolution of solute equals the rate of crystallization. In a saturated solution, this dynamic balance means that adding more solute does not change the size of existing crystals, as the solution can no longer accommodate additional solute. Understanding this equilibrium is crucial for distinguishing between saturated and unsaturated solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The Equilibrium Constant Example 1
Watch next
Master Solubility: Temperature Effect Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice