So here in this example question, it says while packing for a trip to Spain, a traveler wishes to weigh their luggage to make sure it doesn't exceed 23 kilograms. Unfortunately, their bathroom scale, for some reason, can only weigh in ounces. What conversion factors could they use to determine the mass of their luggage? Alright. So in this question, they're telling us that we don't want to go over 23 kilograms. Kilograms is not attached to any other unit, so 23 must represent our given amount. We have 23 kilograms, and what we need to do here is we need to find a way of dealing with ounces. Okay. So we have to find a way of converting these kilograms into ounces. Because we're dealing with mass values, we know that the conversion factors we're gonna have to utilize have to do with mass in some way. Now we've kind of done this before when we did metric prefix conversions. We want to get rid of these kilograms. To get rid of these kilograms, we'd have to place them here on the bottom. And if we go to the conversion factors for mass, we see that kilograms are on this side, and we want to get to ounces. Right? Well, kilograms are attached to grams by way of metric prefix conversions, and we want to go to grams because grams are connected to ounces.

Here, we're not gonna solve for it. Here, we're just setting up the conversion factors necessary for us to isolate ounces. We're just getting the hang of this whole idea of conversion factors, given amounts, and their general positions in dimensional analysis. Don't worry about calculations yet. We're kind of slowly building our way up to questions like that. Alright. So kilograms go here, which will be connected to, to grams over here. Since this is a metric prefix conversion, remember that the coefficient of 1 is always associated or always next to the metric prefix. And remember, from our metric prefix multipliers, 1 kilo is 103. So we started out here by using our conversion factor. So now kilograms are gone. Now we have grams. Grams are connected to ounces. So we're gonna bring this conversion factor in. Right? So we're gonna say here, that grams go here, ounces go here, and the conversion factor up here says that 1 ounce is equal to 28.35 grams. Grams would cancel out and we'd be left with ounces. So for this question, the conversion factors that we'd have to use is this metric prefix conversion factor of 103 grams over 1 kilogram and 1 ounce over 28.35 grams. Those are the 2 conversion factors we'd utilize in order to safely convert kilograms into ounces. We see that in everyday processes, we can incorporate chemistry and we can incorporate these different types of mathematical operations. Now that we've seen this example, let's move on and continue our discussion on conversion factors and given amounts.