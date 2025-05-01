Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Equality Unit equality refers to the relationship between two different units that represent the same quantity. For example, 1 meter is equal to 100 centimeters, establishing a direct conversion between these two units. This equality allows for the conversion of measurements from one unit to another without changing the actual value of the quantity.

Conversion Factors A conversion factor is a numerical factor used to multiply or divide a quantity when converting from one unit to another. It is derived from unit equalities and can be expressed in two ways. For the equality 1 m = 100 cm, the conversion factors can be written as 100 cm/1 m or 1 m/100 cm, allowing for flexibility in calculations depending on the desired unit.