Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This involves using conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equivalent to another. Understanding how to manipulate these factors is essential for accurately converting measurements in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1

Metric System The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally in science and everyday life. It includes units such as grams, kilograms, and nanograms, where each unit is a power of ten. Familiarity with the metric prefixes (like 'nano-' for 10^-9) is crucial for understanding the scale of measurements and performing conversions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes