Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Conversion Temperature conversion is the process of changing a temperature value from one unit to another, commonly between Celsius and Fahrenheit. The formula for converting Celsius to Fahrenheit is F = (C × 9/5) + 32. Understanding this formula is essential for accurately converting temperatures, especially in scientific contexts. Recommended video: Guided course 03:45 03:45 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2

Celsius and Fahrenheit Scales The Celsius and Fahrenheit scales are two different systems for measuring temperature. Celsius is based on the freezing and boiling points of water (0 °C and 100 °C), while Fahrenheit is based on a scale where water freezes at 32 °F and boils at 212 °F. Familiarity with these scales is crucial for interpreting temperature readings in various scientific and everyday situations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:31 01:31 The pH Scale Concept 1