Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Temperature (Simplified)
Problem 20
Textbook Question
b. During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit: \( F = \frac{9}{5}C + 32 \).
Substitute the given Celsius temperature (20.6 °C) into the formula.
Calculate the product of \( \frac{9}{5} \) and 20.6.
Add 32 to the result from the previous step to find the temperature in Fahrenheit.
Ensure the final answer is expressed in degrees Fahrenheit.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Temperature Conversion
Temperature conversion is the process of changing a temperature value from one unit to another, commonly between Celsius and Fahrenheit. The formula for converting Celsius to Fahrenheit is F = (C × 9/5) + 32. Understanding this formula is essential for accurately converting temperatures, especially in scientific contexts.
Celsius and Fahrenheit Scales
The Celsius and Fahrenheit scales are two different systems for measuring temperature. Celsius is based on the freezing and boiling points of water (0 °C and 100 °C), while Fahrenheit is based on a scale where water freezes at 32 °F and boils at 212 °F. Familiarity with these scales is crucial for interpreting temperature readings in various scientific and everyday situations.
Extreme Hypothermia
Extreme hypothermia occurs when the body temperature drops significantly below the normal range, typically below 28 °C (82 °F). This condition can lead to severe physiological effects, including impaired organ function and increased risk of cardiac arrest. Understanding the implications of hypothermia is important in medical and emergency contexts, particularly when assessing a patient's condition.
