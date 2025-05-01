Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Conversion Temperature conversion is the process of changing a temperature value from one unit to another, such as from Fahrenheit to Celsius. The formula for converting Fahrenheit (°F) to Celsius (°C) is: °C = (°F - 32) × 5/9. Understanding this formula is essential for accurately determining the temperature in the desired unit. Recommended video: Guided course 03:45 03:45 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2

Fahrenheit and Celsius Scales The Fahrenheit and Celsius scales are two different systems for measuring temperature. The Fahrenheit scale is primarily used in the United States, where water freezes at 32 °F and boils at 212 °F. In contrast, the Celsius scale is used in most other countries, with water freezing at 0 °C and boiling at 100 °C. Familiarity with these scales is crucial for effective temperature conversion. Recommended video: Guided course 01:31 01:31 The pH Scale Concept 1