Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Temperature (Simplified)
Problem 20
a. Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to convert a temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius.
Step 2: Recall the formula for converting Fahrenheit to Celsius: \( C = \frac{5}{9} (F - 32) \).
Step 3: Substitute the given Fahrenheit temperature (145 °F) into the formula: \( C = \frac{5}{9} (145 - 32) \).
Step 4: Simplify the expression inside the parentheses: \( 145 - 32 = 113 \).
Step 5: Multiply the result by \( \frac{5}{9} \) to find the temperature in Celsius.
Key Concepts
Temperature Conversion
Temperature conversion is the process of changing a temperature value from one unit to another, such as from Fahrenheit to Celsius. The formula for converting Fahrenheit (°F) to Celsius (°C) is: °C = (°F - 32) × 5/9. Understanding this formula is essential for accurately determining the temperature in the desired unit.
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2
Fahrenheit and Celsius Scales
The Fahrenheit and Celsius scales are two different systems for measuring temperature. The Fahrenheit scale is primarily used in the United States, where water freezes at 32 °F and boils at 212 °F. In contrast, the Celsius scale is used in most other countries, with water freezing at 0 °C and boiling at 100 °C. Familiarity with these scales is crucial for effective temperature conversion.
The pH Scale Concept 1
Thermal Energy and Heat
Thermal energy refers to the energy that comes from the temperature of matter, which is related to the motion of particles within a substance. When water is heated, its thermal energy increases, resulting in a rise in temperature. Understanding the relationship between thermal energy and temperature helps contextualize why temperature measurements are important in chemistry and everyday life.
Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) Concept 1
Master Temperature (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules