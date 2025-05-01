Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different atomic masses. For example, indium has two isotopes: ¹¹³₄₉In with 64 neutrons and ¹¹⁵₄₉In with 66 neutrons. Understanding isotopes is crucial for analyzing atomic mass and abundance in a sample.

Atomic Mass Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu). It reflects both the mass and relative abundance of each isotope in nature. In the case of indium, the atomic mass of 114.8 indicates that the isotopes are not present in equal amounts, which is key to determining the relative quantities of ¹¹³₄₉In and ¹¹⁵₄₉In.