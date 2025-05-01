Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
Problem 42
Textbook Question
Indium consists of two isotopes, ¹¹³₄₉In and ¹¹⁵₄₉In. If the atomic mass for indium on the periodic table is 114.8, are there more atoms of ¹¹³₄₉In or ¹¹⁵₄₉In in a sample of indium?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the isotopes of indium: ¹¹³₄₉In and ¹¹⁵₄₉In.
Understand that the atomic mass of indium on the periodic table (114.8) is a weighted average of the masses of its isotopes.
Set up an equation for the average atomic mass: \( x \times 113 + (1-x) \times 115 = 114.8 \), where \( x \) is the fraction of ¹¹³₄₉In.
Solve the equation for \( x \) to find the relative abundance of ¹¹³₄₉In.
Compare the values of \( x \) and \( 1-x \) to determine which isotope is more abundant in the sample.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Isotopes
Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different atomic masses. For example, indium has two isotopes: ¹¹³₄₉In with 64 neutrons and ¹¹⁵₄₉In with 66 neutrons. Understanding isotopes is crucial for analyzing atomic mass and abundance in a sample.
Atomic Mass
Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu). It reflects both the mass and relative abundance of each isotope in nature. In the case of indium, the atomic mass of 114.8 indicates that the isotopes are not present in equal amounts, which is key to determining the relative quantities of ¹¹³₄₉In and ¹¹⁵₄₉In.
Relative Abundance
Relative abundance refers to the proportion of each isotope of an element present in a sample. It can be calculated using the atomic mass and the masses of the isotopes. In this question, knowing the atomic mass of indium allows us to infer which isotope is more prevalent based on their respective contributions to the average atomic mass.
